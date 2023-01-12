The Northwestern football team didn’t have a great season in 2022. They held their own against Ohio State, but beyond that, it was an abysmal year. Now, things may be getting worse for the program.

Northwestern is conducting its own investigation into the football program, the school announced on Wednesday. The school is investigating an allegation of hazing it received following the end of the 2022 season.

“While we do not yet know whether the allegations are true, hazing is prohibited by university policy, and we take these claims seriously,” Northwestern said in a statement to ESPN.

“Northwestern strongly supports members of our community who come forward with concerns and encourages anyone to report those concerns to the university,” the school added in its statement.

Northwestern did not specify whether the allegation came from a player or member of staff. Furthermore, it is not clear what specific is said to have happened in the Northwestern football locker room.

The university hired Maggie Hickey, and independent lawyer, to oversee the investigation. “The purpose of Ms. Hickey’s investigation is to find the underlying truth of the allegations — including the scope of any potential hazing activity or harmful culture,” the school said.

Athletic director Derrick Gragg did not speak to the media on the matter. However, he did tell players and coaches about the impending investigation, as reported by ESPN.

Northwestern finished with one win on the season. This is the school’s worst season since going 0-11 in 1989. The football program is led by coach Pat Fitzgerald, who played for the school at one point. Fitzgerald has coached the Wildcats since 2006.