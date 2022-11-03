Northwind is a promising roguelite, deck building game

Northwind is a promising and upcoming roguelite, deck-building game set in an ice-cold land. Keep reading to learn more details about Northwind.

As mentioned above, Northwind is an upcoming roguelite deck-building game. The studio behind it, Barking Kitten Interactive, is a new Thai game studio. It is set to release on Early Access on PC in Q2 of 2023. We will make sure to update interested players should a definite release date come out.

Northwind follows the story of a mercenary, who lives in an ice-cold universe, taking quests to slay ferocious monsters. Players can choose between two mercenaries, each with their own decks and playstyles. Although these two mercenaries have their own decks, the players can still discover more than 150 cards. This gives the players flexibility and allows them to pull off different combos. Players just need to find the playstyle that suits them.

As is common with roguelites, player progression resets upon quest completion or death. Of course, you don’t lose everything, as there is still progression that happens every run. Players will meet the residents of Northwind, and will also help them in building their small village. The villagers who live in Northwind can help the player in various ways, like by merging or enhancing cards. Improving the village helps the player, in the long run, so always make sure to upgrade it.

Of course, as you grow stronger, so too do the monsters you fight. Ascending makes your runs harder, but will also improve the rewards you get. Hunt down the monsters, climb the mercenary ladder and rise to the top to become the best in the land.

“Northwind is all about the challenge and the monsters”, says Tunyatorn Sangpunyaruk, Game Producer and Marketing at Barking Kitten Interactive. “You will always want to meet new monsters and defeat them with your combos.”

I am personally looking forward to this game, as I always did enjoy good roguelite games. I especially like roguelite deck-building games like Slay the Spire, so Northwind is definitely on my radar for upcoming games.

For more information about Northwind, you can head on over to their official website, as well as their official social media accounts.

