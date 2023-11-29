Hwang Ui-jo, the Norwich City striker on loan from Nottingham Forest, suspended by South Korea after illegally filming sextape

In a shocking development, Hwang Ui-jo, the Norwich City striker on loan from Nottingham Forest, has been suspended by South Korea following allegations of illegally filming a sexual encounter with a former partner, reported by GOAL. The Korea Football Association has taken this step pending a police inquiry into the claims.

The accusations suggest that Hwang used his phone to record the intimate encounter with his ex-girlfriend and subsequently shared the video on social media. Norwich City, aware of the allegations, witnessed Hwang's participation and goal in the recent defeat against Watford in the Championship.

The Korea Football Association released a statement explaining their decision, stating, “We have decided not to select Hwang Ui-jo for the national team until a clear conclusion is reached on the facts.” South Korea's manager, Jurgen Klinsmann, expressed understanding of the situation and affirmed respect for the association's decision.

With South Korea gearing up for the Asia Cup, commencing on January 15 against Bahrain, Hwang will remain suspended pending the outcome of the police inquiry. Norwich City has indicated that they will closely monitor developments in this case. In the UK, the act of voyeurism, including filming a partner during sex without their consent, is deemed a criminal offense.

As for Norwich City's immediate future, they are set to face Bristol City this weekend in the Championship, currently positioned 14th in the league. The Canaries, eyeing a potential push for a playoff spot, will hope for a victory, although Hwang Ui-jo's involvement remains uncertain pending the ongoing investigation.