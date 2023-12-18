Nosferatu will feature a scene of Willem Dafoe with a lot of rats.

Robert Eggers has teased a bonkers scene in his upcoming Nosferatu involving Willem Dafoe and rats (lots of rats).

Rats. Why'd it have to be rats?

Entertainment Weekly got to break a new image with Dafoe in the Nosferatu remake. Eggers also discussed the scene, which takes place in a tomb, and its disgusting rat count.

“That sequence, aside from having real flames, had 2,000 real rats,” Eggers revealed. “Which was challenging but also fun.”

This marks the third collaboration between Eggers and Dafoe. While Dafoe wasn't in Eggers' directorial debut, The Witch, he did star in The Lighthouse with Robert Pattinson and appeared in The Northman.

In Nosferatu, Dafoe plays a vampire hunter named Professor Albin Eberhart Von Franz. Eggers teased that Dafoe's character is a “crazy vampire hunter,” which he revealed, “I've always loved and related to.”

Nosferatu is an adaptation of Bram Stoker's 1897 novel, Dracula. The most notable adaptation of the book was the 1922 film of the same name, Nosferatu. There was another remake in 1979 as well.

Robert Eggers' upcoming take features Bill Skarsgård as the iconic Count Orlok. Nicholas Hoult, who starred in another vampire film, Renfield, earlier this year, will also star in the film. Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, and Willem Dafoe will also star in the film.

Beginning his career with two films for A24, The Witch and The Lighthouse, Eggers has since jumped over to Focus Features. Focus Features distributed his last film, The Northman, in 2022 and will also handle his upcoming film. Nosferatu is set to be released on Christmas Day in 2024.