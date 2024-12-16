Notre Dame football won't have to worry about any NFL team plucking away Marcus Freeman anytime soon. The Fighting Irish locked him in for years to come, especially amid Chicago Bears rumors.

Freeman agreed to a massive long-term extension Sunday, per NBC Sports college football insider Nicole Auerbach. She added Freeman's contract “will make Freeman one of the highest-paid coaches in the country and keep one of college football’s rising stars in South Bend for years to come.”

This signing becomes crucial for a Notre Dame team battling for the national title. Freeman got the Irish to clinch one of the 12 postseason spots for the first-ever College Football Playoffs.

But this move also means Freeman won't bolt to the NFL. The Bears emerged as a sudden rumored contender to land Freeman. The ND head coach, however, told reporters he loves the school and players — expressing no desire to leave South Bend.

Notre Dame football has thrived immediately under Marcus Freeman

Notre Dame once opened one of the more coveted positions across college football when Brian Kelly left in 2021.

Kelly left for LSU, vacating the head coaching gig in South Bend. Freeman served on Kelly's staff as his defensive coordinator. He later got elevated to interim head coach for the Fiesta Bowl as Kelly got sworn into LSU.

Some fans believed Freeman was set to join Kelly in Baton Rouge. Others felt ND would attract more marquee coaching names and pass over Freeman. However, ND decided to deliver the in-house hire of Freeman.

Freeman has gone 30-9 overall as head coach. Notre Dame also holds an 11-4 record against nationally ranked opponents under Freeman.

With Freeman set to stay for awhile in South Bend, the focus shifts back to the CFP playoffs. No. 5 Notre Dame hosts No. 8 Indiana to open the postseason on Dec. 20. Freeman and the Irish are expecting needed depth ahead of the contest.