Notre Dame should target these two players for next season

It's never too late to make a splash in the transfer portal. Notre Dame football and head coach Marcus Freeman have already made major headwinds in the portal this offseason, snagging the likes of former Duke quarterback Riley Leonard, Clemson wide receiver Beaux Collins, Florida International wide receiver Kris Mitchell, and Northwestern cornerback Rod Heard among others. And yet, the Irish may not be done with the portal quite yet.

The latest wave of coaching changes, which was prompted by Nick Saban's retirement from the University of Alabama, sparked a whole new surge of players entering the portal. While many of the big names who entered the portal because of these changes, including Alabama safety Caleb Downs and Washington cornerback Jabbar Muhammad, have found new homes, there are still some impact players left. With that being the case, it wouldn't hurt the Irish to take a look at some of those players remaining in the portal to bring them into their program. Two players, in particular, stand out as targets Notre Dame football should pursue.

Rashad Amos, Running Back

Audric Estime was a monster for the Irish in 2023. Estime had the ideal size at 5-foot-11 227 pounds and was extremely productive. He ran for 6.4 yards per carry in 2023 and averaged 6.22 yards per carry for his career. He ended his college career on a high note, as he put up 1,341 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2023, while adding 17 receptions for 142 yards through the air. Estime has already declared for the 2024 NFL Draft, where it seems as if he will be a third or fourth-round pick.

Notre Dame football is going to have to find a way to replace him and that ridiculous production. The next-highest rusher on the Irish's roster in 2023 had just 385 yards. If Estime's heir apparent isn't already on the roster, then maybe former Miami Ohio running back Rashad Amos is. Amos began his college career at South Carolina, but could not find the playing time he was looking for there. In three seasons (he didn't play in 2021) at South Carolina, Amos carried the ball just 20 times for 106 yards.

Because of that, Amos transferred to Miami Ohio in 2023, where he flat-out balled for the Redhawks. Amos scampered for 1,075 yards and 13 touchdowns on 210 carries. He was an instrumental part of the Redhawks' MAC Championship team last season, including in the MAC Championship Game, in which he scored two touchdowns and ran for 74 yards on 15 carries.

Amos is a big dude. At 6-2 234 pounds, he is more than capable of handling the physicality that the higher levels of college football provide. He can fill the shoes Audric Estime left behind at Notre Dame. The Irish should be giving Amos a call.

Corey Dyches, Tight End

They may not be the University of Iowa when it comes to producing tight ends, but the Irish has put out plenty of great tight ends in their own right that wind up in the NFL. Players like Kyle Rudolph, Tyler Eifert, Cole Kmet, Tommy Tremble, Durham Smythe, Troy Niklas, and most recently Michael Mayer have all gotten drafted in the top four rounds of the NFL Draft since 2011 after playing their college ball at Notre Dame. But after Mayer left for the NFL and the Las Vegas Raiders, Notre Dame didn't get the same production from the tight end position they're accustomed to. Mitchell Evans caught just 29 balls for 422 yards and a touchdown.

That's where someone like Corey Dyches comes in. Dyches has been a reception magnet for the Maryland Terrapins the last two seasons. In that span, he has 88 receptions for 984 yards and five touchdowns. He was second on the team in receptions in 2023 and third in 2022. He can also make big plays deep down the field in addition to being a steady target for his quarterback.

Notre Dame has already loaded up on weapons at wide receiver for new quarterback Riley Leonard. They brought Kris Mitchell, Beaux Collins, and Marshall's Jayden Harrison in via the portal. But they could use some extra juice at running back and tight end. Rashad Amos and Corey Dyches bring that. They would be great additions to the Irish program.