Drew Pynes' future academic and college football plans have been revealed.

Drew Pyne has decided on his academic and college football future. Pyne spent his first three seasons with the Notre Dame football squad. Then, he entered the College Football Transfer portal to play for the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 2023 season. Injury woes affected his play with the Sun Devils. For now, he will make a return to the Fighting Irish in the spring to graduate.

What team will Drew Pyne play for after he graduates from Notre Dame?

Pyne is enrolling at Notre Dame in January for the spring semester to finish his degree in American studies and his business economics minor, per Pete Thamel. He will not be on the Fighting Irish football roster. Rather, the sophomore QB intends to enter the transfer portal where he will decide on the next team he will play football for in the Fall.

After graduating, Pyne is expected to retain three years of eligibility. He has had great success as the starting QB at both Notre Dame and ASU, boasting an 8-3 record across both teams. Thus, Pyne should have no problems finding a suitor for his services in the Fall of 2024.

Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick praised Pyne's decision to graduate from ND before finding his next football home:

“We are thrilled with Drew's decision to return to Notre Dame to complete his degree. Drew has always been a great fit with the values of Notre Dame. So we are especially pleased that his degree will come from here,” Swarbrick said.

College football fans will have to patiently wait for Pyne's transfer decision after he graduates in 2024.