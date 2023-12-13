Drew Pyne has decided on his academic and college football future. Pyne spent his first three seasons with the Notre Dame football squad. Then, he entered the College Football Transfer portal to play for the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 2023 season. Injury woes affected his play with the Sun Devils. For now, he will make a return to the Fighting Irish in the spring to graduate.

What team will Drew Pyne play for after he graduates from Notre Dame?

Pyne is enrolling at Notre Dame in January for the spring semester to finish his degree in American studies and his business economics minor, per Pete Thamel. He will not be on the Fighting Irish football roster. Rather, the sophomore QB intends to enter the transfer portal where he will decide on the next team he will play football for in the Fall.

After graduating, Pyne is expected to retain three years of eligibility. He has had great success as the starting QB at both Notre Dame and ASU, boasting an 8-3 record across both teams. Thus, Pyne should have no problems finding a suitor for his services in the Fall of 2024.

Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick praised Pyne's decision to graduate from ND before finding his next football home:

“We are thrilled with Drew's decision to return to Notre Dame to complete his degree. Drew has always been a great fit with the values of Notre Dame. So we are especially pleased that his degree will come from here,” Swarbrick said.

RECOMMENDED
Notre Dame football, Fighting Irish, Joe Alt, Joe Alt NFL Draft, NFL Draft, Joe Alt in Notre Dame uni with Notre Dame football stadium in the background
Notre Dame football's Joe Alt makes NFL Draft decision amid first round buzz

Scotty White ·

Notre Dame football, Duke football, Blue Devils, Fighting Irish, Riley Leonard, Riley Leonard in Duke uni with Duke logo and an arrow pointing to Notre Dame logo with Notre Dame football stadium in the background
Three way-too-early Riley Leonard bold predictions after transferring to Notre Dame football

Scotty White ·

cG9zdDoyNTg0MDU4-thumbnail
2 players Notre Dame must target in transfer portal after landing Riley Leonard

David Rooney ·

College football fans will have to patiently wait for Pyne's transfer decision after he graduates in 2024.

 