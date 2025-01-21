The Ohio State football team was in complete control of the national championship against Notre Dame, but an Emeka Egbuka fumble gave Notre Dame some life. Egbuka made a big play, but he coughed up the ball at the very end when he had already set up the Buckeyes in field goal position. That play gave Notre Dame life, and fans on social media were reacting.

While the fumble wasn't great, Emeka Egbuka did still reach a milestone on that play with his Ohio State football teammates.

“I had to wait for the fumble to be in the rearview mirror to post this….Emeka Egbuka went over 1000 yards on the season on that last drive… Jeremiah Smith, Emeka Egbuka, Treveyon Henderson, and Quinshon Judkins all have 1000+ yards and 10+ TDs on the season,” One fan said.

Washington Commanders fans are hoping that the fumble can result in something positive down the road.

“tanking his draft stock so he falls to the commanders, welcome to washington emeka egbuka,” One Commanders fan said.

This fan saw that fumble from Egbuka coming from a mile away.

“As soon as I saw Emeka Egbuka switch hands while running, I knew a fumble was coming. Cmon guys. Y'all had a lead. Don't get lazy.”

Notre Dame made things interesting after that, but at the end of the day, Ohio State was just too much in this one on offense. The Fighting Irish cut the deficit to eight, but when they needed a stop on third down and 12, they somehow forgot about Jeremiah Smith, who was wide open on the play, and Will Howard found him for a huge gain.

Ohio State was able to bleed most of the clock after that, and they went on to get the win 34-23. It was a good fight by Notre Dame, but the Buckeyes won it all.