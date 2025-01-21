In the first half of the College Football Playoff National Championship against Notre Dame, Ohio State football wide receiver Emeka Egbuka made school history. Coming into the game, Egbuka had 199 receptions with the Buckeyes, needing just two catches to take the top spot. And on Ohio State's 10-play, 78-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter, Egbuka made the historic catch, per Field Yates on X.

“Emeka Egbuka is now up to 202 career catches, the most by any player in Ohio State history,” Yates wrote. “He’s so clutch, reliable, and consistent. Helluva player.”

Yates wasn't the only one to comment on it, obviously, with Ohio State announcing the historic reception for Egbuka on X.

Expand Tweet

Egbuka has been an incredibly productive receiver as a three-year starter for Ohio State.

Although he's missed some time throughout his career as a Buckeye, the 6-foot-1, 203-pound receiver made history in the biggest game of his career.

2021: 10 games, nine receptions, 191 yards

2022: 13 games, 74 receptions, 1,151 yards, 10 TDs, 11 rushes, 87 yards, 2 TDs

2023: 10 games, 41 receptions, 515 yards, 4 TDs

2024*: 15 games, 75 receptions, 947 yards, 10 TDs

* before National Championship

Now, during his four years, Egbuka was part of some loaded receiver rooms, forcing him to earn each reception.

In 2021, he was alongside Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Garrett Wilson, and Chris Olave. The following year — Egbuka's most productive season — the Buckeyes had Marvin Harrison Jr. In 2023, Harrison Jr. returned, taking the top stop once again. However, Egbuka missed three games that season due to an ankle sprain, causing his production to drop.

However, in 2024, Egbuka returned to his 2022 self, even as the No. 2 behind star receiver Jeremiah Smith.

As a consistent producer for Ohio State, he surpassed KJ Hill (201), David Boston (191), Chris Olave (176), and Cris Carter (168) as one of the most productive receivers in Ohio State football history.

Whether it will result in the Buckeyes winning their first National Championship since 2014 under former head coach Urban Meyer.