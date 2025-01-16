The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will be making their first National Championship Game appearance in 12 years this Monday, and as was the case the last time they played on the final night of the College Football season, they'll be significant underdogs with the title hanging in the balance. In 2013, the Irish were a 10-point underdog against the Alabama Crimson Tide, and by halftime, Bama backers could breath a huge sigh of relief. This time around, it's the Ohio State Buckeyes who are an 8-point favorite.

But just because the bookmakers believe that Ohio State is on their way to a relatively easy victory to close out the College Football Playoff, it doesn't mean everybody thinks that the Fighting Irish need not show up for the Championship game in Atlanta on January 20th. Notre Dame has won twice already during the College Football Playoff in games in which they were underdog, and that's because, as one opposing defensive backs coach put it, the Fighting Irish are “f***ing really good.”

“Right now, everyone knows Ohio State is playing their best, but Notre Dame is really good. I’m telling you, they’re really good,” this unnamed defensive backs coach told Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. “I don’t think people realize how good of a team Notre Dame is. I didn’t realize it till we played them. They’re f***ing really good.”

What gives Notre Dame a chance against Ohio State is a secondary that can, at least in theory, hang with a talented group of Buckeyes pass-catchers led by freshman sensation Jeremiah Smith.

“Notre Dame can cover across the board. Their defense is aggressive. (Defensive Coordinator) Al Golden does a great job,” the defensive backs coach said. “I know as a defensive guy, (Golden) is gonna double-team Smith, I’d imagine.”

The Texas Longhorns made a habit of bracketing Smith during the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl last week, and held the Big Ten Freshman of the Year to just a single reception for 3 yards. This came only a week after Smith torched the Oregon Ducks with 7 receptions for 187 yards and a touchdown in the Rose Bowl.

Even without top cornerback Benjamin Morrison, the Irish have had one of the nation's top pass defenses all season long, and in the College Football Playoff, they've held three opposing quarterbacks — Kurtis Rourke, Gunnar Stockton and Drew Allar — to an average of just 194 yards per game.