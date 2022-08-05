Notre Dame returns to top of 2023 recruiting rankings with latest coup

Notre Dame football is ready to roll! 4-star linebacker recruit Jaiden Ausberry announced his commitment to the Fighting Irish which placed Notre Dame back on top of the 247 recruitment rankings. Ausberry became commit No. 21 for Notre Dame for the 2023 campaign. Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman has received praise from all over the college football world for landing such a deep and talented crop of players.

Ausberry commented on what drew him to Notre Dame.

“I think they have everything that I need on and off the field to succeed, so I think that was the best decision for me.”

Ausberry, who hails from Baton Rouge, is an exciting 4-star linebacker. He received interest from other top-tier football programs such as Alabama, Auburn, Michigan, and Texas A&M, but ultimately decided to roll with Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish have built their impressive 2023 recruiting class around 4-star players. As of this article’s publication, they only have one 5-star recruit for 2023. But they lead other schools with 18 4-star players. The addition of Jaiden Ausberry pushed Notre Dame past Alabama in 247 Sports’ 2023 recruitment rankings.

Teams such as the Texas Longhorns have received some of the most public attention due to Arch Manning’s commitment. Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is already a high-profile name. Of course, Nick Saban and Alabama always receive a good amount of attention as well. Saban recently sparked debate when he called Alabama’s impressive 2021-2022 season a ‘rebuilding year.’

But in the end, Notre Dame has quietly put together a quality group of recruits. Jaiden Ausberry and the Fighting Irish have a very bright future.