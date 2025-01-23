There are many reasons why Notre Dame's run through the College Football Playoff to the National Championship Game was so impressive, but near the top of the list it has to be mentioned that the Irish did so without arguably their most talented player on either side of the ball. Star cornerback Benjamin Morrison, who burst into the national spotlight during a freshman season in which he recored six interceptions, played just six games for Notre Dame in 2024, and it turns out, they were the final six games of his Irish career.

“After much prayer and conversations with my loved ones, I've decided to forego my final year of eligibility at Notre Dame and declare for the 2025 NFL Draft. This is not just the end of one chapter — it's the beginning of another. I'll carry the lessons, memories and love from Notre Dame with me every step of the way. Thank you for making these years unforgettable and allowing me to live out my dreams,” Morrison said at the conclusion of his statement which was posted on X on Thursday afternoon..

Despite the fact that he suffered a season-ending hip injury in October, Morrison remains one of the top cornerback prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. The only two players who seem to be solidified ahead of him on big boards are Colorado's two-way star and potential top overall pick Travis Hunter, and Michigan's Will Johnson, who like Morrison was limited to six games during the 2024 season. There seems to be excitement growing for Texas' Jahdae Barron as well.

Either way, it's possible that Morrison could end up a day one pick in this April's Draft, though it seems as though concerns about his hip injury have made it more likely that he'll be a 2nd round selection. Dane Brugler of The Athletic recently mocked Morrison to the Detroit Lions with the 64th overall pick, while ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. remains significantly higher on the talented Irish defensive back, projecting him to be picked by the Minnesota Vikings with the 24th overall selection.

Morrison lacks top-tier size for the position at the next level, but long arms, good hands, a high football IQ, a knack for getting involved as a run defender, and a pristine reputation as a leader still makes him an intriguing prospect.