In a Saturday night showcase at Yankee Stadium that gave off unmistakable old-school vibes, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish dispatched of the previous unbeaten Army Black Knights in dominant, old-school fashion, cruising to a 49-14 win and inching closer to a College Football Playoff berth.

For about two months now, it would be easy to make the case that there may not be a team in the country playing better football than Notre Dame. The Irish are ranked in the top ten in both points scored and points allowed, and since September 14th, only one of their wins has been decided by fewer than twenty points.

On top a dominant defense that has only allowed one opponent (Louisville) to score more than twenty points this season, the Irish are bludgeoning their foes with a brand of physical offense led by, in head coach Marcus Freeman's words, a group of ‘savages.'

“Everybody on our offense is a dog,” Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love said after the game, per the Associated Press. “Coach Freeman calls us ‘savages’ and that’s really what we are. We’re just continuing to grow every single week and get better.”

Love was the ‘top dog' for the Irish on Saturday night, rushing for 130 yards on just seven carries in the 35-point victory over Army. For the season, the sophomore back has carried 121 times for 850 yards and 14 touchdowns, and Marcus Freeman knows he's a ‘dog' who he can rely on.

“It’s almost like he's anticipating what the defense is going to do and when he breaks through that second level, I don’t see many people that can catch him,” Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said of Love, who found the end zone three times on Saturday night. Love scored a pair of touchdowns — one on the ground and one via a touchdown pass from Riley Leonard — in the 1st half, before taking one to the house from 68 yards out on the first play of the 3rd quarter. At that point, Love's night was done.

In total, the Irish out-rushed Army 275 to 207 for the game, marking the first time that the Black Knights have been out-rushed by an opponent since Holy Cross improbably did so last November. But this shouldn't necessarily be a surprise to anyone who has been watching the Fighting Irish closely this season. This has been the recipe for success for Notre Dame. Only once all season — in their lone defeat at the hands of Northern Illinois in early-September — have the Irish been outgained on the ground.

Notre Dame now finds themselves in a win-and-in scenario next Saturday when they head out west to visit the USC Trojans. The Irish are 10-1 with victories four opponents who were ranked at the time of the matchup. If Notre Dame wins on Saturday, they'll almost certainly be hosting an opening round College Football Playoff game in just under a month's time.