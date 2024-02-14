Notre Dame and Army will battle it out in New York City.

The offseason just started for college football about a month ago, but it's never too early to start getting excited for the 2024 season. Notre Dame football fans now have something else to get excited for as their November 23rd matchup with Army football will be played at Yankee Stadium. Last season, the Fighting Irish started the year against an academy school at a neutral site as they took on Navy in Dublin, Ireland. Next year, Notre Dame will have a unique matchup as this game will be played at one of baseball's most iconic venues.

Yankee Stadium has hosted a good amount of football games now as it the site for the Pinstripe Bowl every season. However, regular season games are much less common, and this will be one of the most unique games of the college football season. Notre Dame football and Army football are two programs with rich history, and it's only fitting that they will be the two teams to do battle in New York this season.

“Notre Dame & Army to play Nov. 23 in Yankee Stadium, celebrating 100th anniversary of the fabled Four Horsemen backfield,” Brett McMurphy said in a tweet.

This will be a big game, and it will also be a big season in general for the Fighting Irish. This will be Marcus Freeman's third season as the head coach of Notre Dame, and he is hoping to see his team continue to trend in the right direction. Year one was a little bit sloppy, but last season was better. The Fighting Irish were a solid team, and had a few plays gone differently in some of their biggest games, they could've competed for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

The College Football Playoff will be expanding to 12 teams next year, and making it will certainly be the goal for Notre Dame football. There is room for error with the expansion, but if the Fighting Irish lose to Army at Yankee Stadium, they probably won't be in the running for a spot in the CFP.