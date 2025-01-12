Notre Dame has surprised some people on its way to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, where it will take on Ohio State. Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish have knocked off Indiana, Georgia and Penn State during this 12-team CFP quest, and now 60 minutes stand between them and the mountaintop.

Unfortunately for Notre Dame, they have gotten a little bit banged up during the grueling playoff run. During the semifinals against Penn State at the Orange Bowl, starting left tackle Anthonie Knapp went down with an ankle injury and did not return. Freeman announced on Sunday that the injury would keep Knapp out for the title game, per Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated. He also said that starting guard Rocco Spindler is trying to play but is still working his way back.

“Marcus Freeman: injured OT Anthonie Knapp is out for the title game with a high ankle sprain,” Forde reported of the Notre Dame lineman on X, formerly Twitter. “OG Rocco Spindler — ‘We'll see how he progresses.'”

Getting good play up front will be a huge key for Notre Dame against an Ohio State defensive line that has terrorized opposing teams so far in these playoffs. The Buckeyes are talented on both the edge and on the interior and have the ability to shred any opposing offense with that group, so whoever is filling in at left tackle has a tall task in front of them.

Notre Dame has also been dealing with a number of other injuries on its offense, but it has some good news just over a week out from the big game. Star running back Jeremiyah Love, who has been nursing a knee injury, should be ready to play in the title game and wide receiver Beaux Collins has a chance to make his return from a calf strain, per Forde.

Collins didn't play in the win against Penn State, while Love tried to tough it out. While his usage is way down because of the knee injury, that didn't stop him from making a few massive impact plays including a tough touchdown run to give Notre Dame a lead in the second half. If this Notre Dame football team wants to pull the upset over Ohio State in the championship game, it will need all hands on deck.