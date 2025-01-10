Notre Dame football trusted the arm and legs of Riley Leonard to make a College Football Playoff run. But Fighting Irish fans got their hearts to sink during the first half of the Orange Bowl.

The starting quarterback sustained a massive hit against Penn State during the second quarter. But Leonard went straight to the medical tent with fear of a concussion. ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel reshared the hit, which shows Leonard taking a helmet near the neck area but landing on the back of his head hard.

Related NewsArticle continues below
Flu bug biting Notre Dame football ahead of CFP semis vs. Penn State
Flu bug biting Notre Dame football ahead of CFP semis vs. Penn State
Notre Dame’s biggest weakness Penn State must exploit in Orange Bowl
Notre Dame’s biggest weakness Penn State must exploit in Orange Bowl
Penn State football’s James Franklin fires shot at Notre Dame’s independent status
Penn State football’s James Franklin fires shot at Notre Dame’s independent status

Leonard left the game completing 6-of-11 passes for 63 yards and an interception. Steve Angeli handled the QB reins in Leonard's absence. He completed 6-of-7 throws for 44 yards. But the Irish trailed 10-3 at halftime.