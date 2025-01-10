Notre Dame football trusted the arm and legs of Riley Leonard to make a College Football Playoff run. But Fighting Irish fans got their hearts to sink during the first half of the Orange Bowl.

The starting quarterback sustained a massive hit against Penn State during the second quarter. But Leonard went straight to the medical tent with fear of a concussion. ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel reshared the hit, which shows Leonard taking a helmet near the neck area but landing on the back of his head hard.

Leonard left the game completing 6-of-11 passes for 63 yards and an interception. Steve Angeli handled the QB reins in Leonard's absence. He completed 6-of-7 throws for 44 yards. But the Irish trailed 10-3 at halftime.