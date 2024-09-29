Notre Dame football quarterback Riley Leonard is opening up about what the game means to him. Leonard says he always feels a bit anxious making wide-open throws to wide receivers.

“Those are the ones that freak me out, dude, because I'm like I will miss them,” Leonard said to reporters after a game against Louisville.

Leonard didn't miss too many throws in Saturday's game against the Cardinals. Notre Dame defeated Louisville, 31-24, in a matchup between two Top 25 teams. Leonard finished the game with 163 yards passing and two touchdowns. He was 17-for-23 on his pass attempts in the game.

Notre Dame hopes to bounce back from a loss early this season

The Fighting Irish once again find themselves trying to pick up wins after an early non conference loss. Notre Dame lost to Northern Illinois earlier this year in a heartbreaker, 16-14. The team has won every game since then in convincing fashion.

Leonard is now leading the way for Notre Dame football. The quarterback has 750 passing yards this season, to go with just three touchdown passes. He has two interceptions. The transfer quarterback from Duke got the offense going against Louisville, with a season-high two passing scores. The play caller's three touchdowns have come in the last two games.

“That's the offense I want to see,” Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said after the win, per Athlon Sports. “That's a perfect drive on offense. It's not just about Riley. We ran the ball well, too. Thought our whole entire offense did really, really good job on the first drive.”

The Fighting Irish now hold a 4-1 record on the season. The team will need Leonard to keep making those wide-open throws, as the squad moves through the rest of its schedule. Notre Dame is looking for its first trip to a College Football Playoff under Freeman. The team can ill afford any more losses, as a defeat to Northern Illinois looks rough on the resumé.

Notre Dame football next hosts Stanford on October 12.