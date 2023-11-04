Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman is getting roasted on social media following a disappointing first half performance against Clemson.

Notre Dame's quarterback Sam Hartman is facing a torrent of criticism following the player's struggles in a game against Clemson on Saturday. Reporters and fans are taking to social media to rip the young man apart, like J5 Sports.

Sam Hartman has 4 yards passing with about 9 minutes left in the second quarter. One of the most overrated players in college football. Can only do anything vs awful teams that are a complete mismatch. Put him in any tough situation and he falters 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/I27E3fZcAV — J5 Sports (@J5_Sports1) November 4, 2023

Others including Mason Plummer are not quite so harsh, but the message is still the same.

It’s time to have a conversation about Sam Hartman — Mason (@MasonPlummer_) November 4, 2023

Some people though like Daddy Beamer are just having humor in the situation.

Sam Hartman is CFB Jimmy G pic.twitter.com/3bxF5UggEA — Daddy Beamer (@Garnet9601) November 4, 2023

Notre Dame is losing in the third quarter to Clemson at the time of this writing. The Fighting Irish are 7-2 on the season and ranked 15th in the country. Clemson is a struggling 4-4 team with a head coach under fire from fans for the team's struggles this season. Clearly, this is not the way the script was supposed to be written for Saturday's game between Clemson and Notre Dame. Hartman is struggling on the day, passing for only 60 yards at the time of writing mid-way through the third quarter with no touchdowns and an interception.

Notre Dame still has a chance to make the College Football Playoff but can't lose to a struggling Clemson team, or anyone else in the ACC for that matter. The Fighting Irish need their young quarterback to step up and lead the team to a victory on Saturday. The Fighting Irish have a home game scheduled against Wake Forest before ending the season on the road to Stanford.

Despite the struggles Saturday, Hartman is having a solid season for Notre Dame. He's completed 65 percent of his passes, for 2,126 yards. He has 18 touchdown passes to only 5 interceptions through 9 games. The team's also completed some impressive victories in big wins over Pitt and USC, with a close loss to Ohio State.

Maybe Hartman will be able to prove some of the critics wrong.