The past month for the Notre Dame football team has been quite the ride. The Fighting Irish took on USC football at home on Saturday night, and it was their fourth straight night game against a ranked team. Notre Dame was up to the occasion in this one as they were 1-2 in their previous three contests. USC came into this game undefeated and ranked #10 in the country, but the Fighting Irish were still favored in this one as the Trojans have shown a lot of weaknesses in the first seven weeks of the season. Those weaknesses were evident on Saturday night as Notre Dame cruised to a 48-20 victory.

Notre Dame football did a terrific job of slowing down Caleb Williams, and that led to the dominant victory. USC football continued to struggled mightily on defense, and they simply weren't able to keep up with Notre Dame considering all of the turnovers they committed.

Sam Hartman transferred to Notre Dame in the off season, and even though this team isn't going to meet their ultimate goal of making the College Football Playoff, Hartman is still loving his time with this team.

“I hope the culture never changes,” Sam Hartman said after the game, according to a tweet from Tyler Horka. “If I have kids, I hope I can bring them back here to experience it… I freaking love the Irish.”

Notre Dame improved to 6-2 with their win on Saturday, and they have a well-earned bye week next week before returning to action against Pitt on the 28th of October.