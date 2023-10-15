After leading Notre Dame football to the epic upset win over USC on Saturday, Sam Hartman had a really awesome moment with Fighting Irish legend and NFL icon Joe Montana.

Hartman met Montana at the tunnel following the victory, and they shared a hug as Joe Cool was clearly ecstatic to see his alma mater reign supreme on the night. Notre Dame edged USC 48-20, completely stopping Heisman favorite Caleb Williams with a good balance of offense and defense.

Sam Hartman himself clearly impressed and outshined Caleb Williams in the game. The Notre Dame football QB completed 13 of his 20 passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns. What really stood out, however, is how he took care of the ball. He avoided throwing any interception, all while Williams recorded three as he struggled getting the Trojans offense going.

Of course the Fighting Irish defense was the real star of the show. Not only did they picked off Williams three times, but they also sacked him six times as the Trojans didn't pose any threat at all.

It was USC's first loss of the campaign as they drop to 6-1, and it's safe to assume Joe Mantana was really proud of what Hartman Notre Dame showed in the contest. The team improved to 6-2 on the season, with their only losses coming against Ohio State and Louisville.

The Fighting Irish will have a well-deserved rest in the coming week with a bye. They will then return to action in late October to play Pittsburgh. Here's hoping they can maintain their hot form after scoring their biggest W of the year.