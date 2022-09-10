It is an ugly day for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Expected to have a strong rebound after a season-opening loss to no. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes, Tyler Buchner and the Fighting Irish instead suffered a devastating blow to their College Football Playoff chances with a 26-21 home loss at the hands of unranked Marshall Thundering Herd Saturday. More salt has been rubbed into the wound of Notre Dame football when Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman said after the game that Buchner sustained a shoulder injury in the fourth quarter, per Peter Sampson of The Athletic.

Sampson also noted that Freeman does not have an idea at the moment about the “severity or if the quarterback would miss time moving forward.”

Tyler Buchner had a poor outing against Marshall. He went 18 of 32 for 201 passing yards and zero touchdowns while also throwing a pair of interceptions — one was taken to the house by the Thundering Herd. While Tyler Buchner showed out on the ground with 44 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns on 13 carries, those numbers are quickly forgotten because of the shocking outcome of the contest.

Turnovers severely hurt Tyler Buchner and the Fighting Irish against Marshall, as they gave the ball away three times — all via interceptions. Drew Pyne stepped in for Buchner late in regulation and threw a pick of his own with a little over three minutes left in the contest. That’s not a good sign at all for Notre Dame football, especially if it gets forced to start Pyne next week against the California Golden Bears at home.