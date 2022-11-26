Published November 26, 2022

By Steve Zavala · 1 min read

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will have quite a test coming up on Saturday, as it will meet Caleb Williams and the USC Trojans’ high-octane offense.

No team has had any answer for Williams this season. The versatile passer comes into his first-ever meeting against Notre Dame ranking in the top 10 in all the FBS in multiple stats, including passing touchdowns (33). More so, he is among the serious contenders for the 2022 Heisman Trophy award.

From Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman’s perspective, as he told SportsCenter ahead of the game, he well recognizes the hefty task that his defense will have to slow down Williams.

“He is special,” Freeman said. “He is a rare talent. The things he does with the ball in his hands, the decisions he makes, the ability to put them into tight spaces, and his ability to make plays with his legs. He’s so hard to bring down.

“We have a challenge in front of us.”

Williams is set to face a top-15-ranked opponent for the first time this season. He has squared off with a mere two ranked opponents this year, and he ended up combining for an astounding seven touchdown passes against them.

Overall, USC is looking to clinch its first 11-win season since the 2017 campaign.