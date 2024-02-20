Notre Dame visits Louisville as we continue our college basketball odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-16, 4-10) take on the Louisville Cardinals (8-18, 3-12) Wednesday night. Below we will continue our college basketball odds series with a Notre Dame-Louisville prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Notre Dame has clearly struggled this season, but they have won their last two games. Their weak conference record has them sitting third-to-last in the ACC. Markus Burton leads the team with 16.2 points per game, and he is also first on the team with 4.2 assists. He is the only player on the team scoring over 10.0 points per game, though.

Louisville is last in the ACC, and they have struggled all season. Five players on the team are scoring over 10.0 points per game, but nobody is over 14.0. Mike James, Tre White, and Skyy Clark are all averaging over 13.0 points per game on the season. Brandon Huntley-Hartfield is 1.5 rebounds per game away from averaging a double-double, as well. However, Clark has a broken rib, and he is out indefinitely. Ty-Laur Johnson is a key bench player for Louisville, but he is dealing with a concussion.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Notre Dame-Louisville Odds

Notre Dame: +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +100

Louisville: -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -120

Over: 134.5 (-105)

Under: 134.5 (-115)

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Louisville

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: ESPNU

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Notre Dame Will Cover The Spread/Win

The main reason for Louisville's struggles this season is their defense. They really struggle to shut teams down, and it has shown. They allow the most points per game in the ACC, and the 24th-most points in the entire nation. Notre Dame is not a good scoring team, but they should be able to do some damage against Louisville.

Notre Dame is bad at offense, but they play some pretty good defense. They allow the second-fewest points per game in the ACC, and teams have the third-lowest field goal percentage against them this season. Notre Dame should be able to hold Louisville to a low score in this game, which would help them cover the spread.

Why Louisville Will Cover The Spread/Win

Louisville is going to struggle offensively, but they have a great chance to stay in this game defensively. Notre Dame is the worst-scoring team in the ACC at just 61.9 points per game. This number puts them seventh-worst in the entire country. Notre Dame ranks in the bottom 20 of the nation in field goal percentage, as well. The Fighting Irish have just one player averaging over 10.0 points per game, so Louisville only has one real person to worry about. If the Cardinals can play solid defense at home, they will win this game.

This is a home game for Louisville and that matters. The Cardinals are 7-7 in home games this season, and they should be able to have another home win in this one. Notre Dame is just 1-7 in true road games on the year, so they are not good outside of South Bend.

Final Notre Dame-Louisville Prediction & Pick

This is a battle of two pretty bad teams. With that, I like the under to hit because of Notre Dame. However, I think Louisville will come away with the victory at home. Notre Dame is not good, and they do not score. I like Louisville to win this game straight up.

Final Notre Dame-Louisville Prediction & Pick: Louisville ML (-120), Under 134.5 (-115)