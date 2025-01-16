As it is set to compete in the National championship Game on Monday night, Notre Dame football is in an enviable position. The Fighting Irish are reclaiming their place as one of college football's top programs, being led by head coach Marcus Freeman. The 39-year-old coach has become one of the nation's most popular in his third season at the helm of the program.

NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher, whose son Kennedy currently plays for Freeman and the Fighting Irish, became one of the latest football figures to sing Freeman's praises.

“He's the face of college football right now…It's amazing how far he's come,” Brian Urlacher said in an appearance on ESPN 1000 in Chicago. His ascent to the top has been quick. My son looks up to him so much.”

Kennedy Urlacher, a 5-foot-11 freshman safety, has appeared in 13 games for Notre Dame football throughout his first season as a member of the program. Urlacher recorded 2 total tackles – seven solo and five assisted – one tackle for loss and one pass deflection.

Notre Dame football will take on Ohio State football in the CFP title game on Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Fighting Irish will have their work cut out for them, but are capable of stopping the red-hot Buckeyes.

Can Marcus Freeman out-coach Ryan Day?

Notre Dame football's Marcus Freeman is 0-2 against Ohio State football's Ryan Day. Freeman will be looking to come out on top against Day for the first time on Monday night in the third-consecutive season in which they have played.

Despite his success against him, Day has a lot of respect for Freeman and what Notre Dame football has accomplished under his leadership.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for Notre Dame, and certainly what Marcus has done there,” Day said. “I think they’re a gritty group, they’re a tough group. They’re a great program, and the last two years have been a battle playing against them, and we know it’s going to be the same way every year is a different group of guys in a different situation. This is a different situation. It’ll be the same way.”

Freeman and Day both have their teams playing their best ball at the right time. Which coach can out-perform the other? That question will be answered on Monday.