We've got the Notre Dame vs. Penn State Capital One Orange Bowl Results according to College Football 25. The College Football playoffs enter the Semi-Finals, and the final four teams will fight to win the National Championship. The Fighting Irish defeated the Georgia Bulldogs 23-10. Meanwhile, Penn State stomped Boise State 31-14 en route to the Semi-Finals. However, only one team can advance to the National Championship.

Notre Dame vs. Penn State Orange Bowl Results According to College Football 25

According to College Football 25, Penn State will defeat Notre Dame 21-20 and advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship.

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL #7 ND 10 7 0 3 20 #6 PSU 0 3 9 9 21

Notre Dame got off to a hot start, taking a 17-0 lead before Penn State squeezed in a field goal before the half. Notre Dame's defense performed well throughout the whole game. Their offense, however, couldn't put the game away after the first 30 minutes.

The Nittany Lions' first touchdown came on a 1 Yd TD run from Khalil Dinkins. Six minutes later, the defense made a play, forcing a safety. Overall, Penn State was now only down five points at the end of the third.

The Nittany Lions and Fighting Irish traded field goals, with the Fighting Irish still on top (20-15). However, Penn State finally took their first lead of the day with less than a minute remaining. HB Nicholas Singleton caught a TD pass from Drew Allar to put PSU on top. However, they missed the two-point conversion. Fortunately for them, the defense made a stop, and Penn State came out on top.

PSU's Abdul Carter definitely deserves the game ball after a 4-sack, 12 tackle performance. Carter earned seven tackles for a loss as they kept Notre Dame's offense in check during the second half. The Nittany Lions will continue to rely on him as they enter the biggest stage.

With the win, the Nittany Lions advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship. They'll face either the Ohio State Buckeyes or Texas Longhorns. Penn State already lost to the Buckeyes earlier this year, but could a rematch end differently? We wonder.

Scoring Summary

First Quarter:

ND – Mitch Jeter, 33 Yd FG, 9:25 (ND 3-0)

ND – Jeremiyah Love, 4 Yd Run (Mitch Jeter kick), 3:44 (ND 10-0)

Second Quarter:

ND – Beaux Collins 12 Yd pass from Riley Leonard (Mitch Jeter kick), 11:38 (ND 17-0)

PSU – Sander Sahayadak, 39 Yd FG, 0:00 (ND 17-3)

Third Quarter:

PSU – Khalil Dinkins, 1 Yd run (Sander Sahayadak kick), 7:31 (ND 17-10)

PSU – Team Safety, 1:09 (ND 17-12)

Fourth Quarter:

PSU – Sander Sahayadak, 45 Yd FG, 13:39 (ND 17-15)

ND – Mitch Jeter, 41 Yd FG, 7:12 (ND 20-15)

PSU – Nicholas Singleton 1 Yd pass from Drew Allar (2-Point Conversion Failed), 0:45 (PSU 21-20)

Overall, that wraps up our Indiana vs. Notre Dame Results according to College Football 25. We hope you enjoyed watching, stay tuned for more simulations in the future.

