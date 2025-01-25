ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Saturday with a matchup between Notre Dame and Virginia. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a TCU-Virginia prediction and pick.

In a pivotal ACC clash, Notre Dame and Virginia are set to renew their competitive rivalry at John Paul Jones Arena on Saturday, January 25, 2025. Both teams enter with challenging seasons, sporting sub-.500 records. Notre Dame's offense averages 74.9 points per game, slightly outpacing Virginia's 62.0 points. The Cavaliers will look to avenge their recent home losses, including a 54-52 defeat to SMU in January 15th. Key players to watch include Notre Dame's Markus Burton, averaging 19.8 PPG, and Virginia's Isaac McKneely, contributing 12.3 PPG. With both teams hungry for a conference win, expect an intense, closely contested battle in Charlottesville.

Here are the Notre Dame-Virginia College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Notre Dame-Virginia Odds

Notre Dame: -1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -130

Virginia: +1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +108

Over: 124.5 (-115)

Under: 124.5 (-105)

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Virginia

Time: 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Notre Dame Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the Notre Dame Fighting Irish prepare to face the Virginia Cavaliers at John Paul Jones Arena on Saturday there's a palpable sense of opportunity in the air. Despite their historical struggles in Charlottesville, where they hold a dismal 0-9 record, this year's Irish squad is poised to break the curse and secure their first-ever victory on Virginia's home court. The Fighting Irish, currently 8-10 (2-5 ACC), are slight favorites over the Cavaliers, who are having an equally challenging season at 9-10 (2-6 ACC). The key to Notre Dame's potential success lies in their offensive firepower, led by the dynamic duo of Markus Burton and Tae Davis. Burton, who has recently returned from a knee injury, is averaging an impressive 21.8 points per game since January 4th, while Davis has elevated his game to 16.4 points per game, a significant jump from last season.

The Cavaliers' struggles this season, particularly their 2-6 conference record, present a golden opportunity for Notre Dame to capitalize. Virginia's typically stout defense has shown cracks, allowing the Irish's potent offense to exploit weaknesses. With Burton's explosive scoring ability and Davis's consistent performance, Notre Dame has the offensive arsenal to overcome Virginia's historically tough home-court advantage. Additionally, the Irish are coming off a week-long break, giving them ample time to prepare for this crucial matchup1. If Notre Dame can maintain their offensive rhythm and exploit Virginia's vulnerabilities, they stand a strong chance of not only securing a much-needed conference win but also etching their name in the history books by finally conquering John Paul Jones Arena.

Why Virginia Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the Virginia Cavaliers prepare to host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at John Paul Jones Arena on Saturday, there's a palpable sense of anticipation for a potential turning point in their season. Despite their current struggles, sporting a 9-10 (2-6 ACC) record, the Cavaliers are poised to leverage their formidable home-court advantage against the Irish. Virginia's home record at JPJ is nothing short of impressive, with a .817 win percentage since the arena's opening in 2006, and an even more dominant .848 under Tony Bennett's tenure. This home-court edge, coupled with the passionate Cavalier fanbase known for their deafening support, particularly on defensive stands, creates an intimidating atmosphere for visiting teams.

The key to Virginia's potential success lies in their defensive prowess and the emergence of young talent. While the team has faced offensive challenges this season, their commitment to Bennett's pack-line defense remains a cornerstone of their strategy. Isaac McKneely, who averaged 12.3 points and shot an impressive 44.5% from 3-point range last season, is expected to lead the offensive charge. The Cavaliers' bench depth, which outscored Boston College 26-2 in a recent matchup, could prove crucial in wearing down Notre Dame. If Virginia can maintain their defensive intensity and find offensive rhythm, particularly from beyond the arc, they stand a strong chance of securing a much-needed conference win and potentially kickstarting a late-season resurgence.

Final Notre Dame-Virginia Prediction & Pick

In a pivotal ACC clash, the Virginia Cavaliers host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in what promises to be a methodical, defense-driven battle. Virginia enters the game with a significant advantage, boasting a dominant 16-3 all-time series record and an impressive 12-2 record under head coach Tony Bennett against Notre Dame. The Cavaliers bring defensive prowess and home court confidence, sporting a stellar 8-3 home record this season. Notre Dame, struggling with a 2-5 ACC record, will rely on experienced students and their potent three-point shooting, where they rank 3rd in the conference at 36.8%. With Virginia's superior rebounding and defensive efficiency, the Fighting Irish face an uphill battle in Charlottesville as Virginia stands strong on their home court covering the spread on Saturday.

Final Notre Dame-Virginia Prediction & Pick: Virginia +1.5 (-105), Over 124.5 (-115)