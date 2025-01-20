ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Novak Djokovic plays Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Australian Open. Our Australian Open odds series has our Djokovic Alcaraz prediction, odds and pick. Find out how to watch Djokovic-Alcaraz.

Here we go again. It's the big clash everyone has been waiting for in Melbourne. Novak Djokovic is the 24-time major singles champion, widely regarded as the GOAT by most tennis commentators and analysts. Djokovic is 37, which means he is older and not as physically robust as he once was, but he is still a very wise tennis player who knows better than anyone how to preserve his resources and find a way to the finish line against much younger opponents.

Carlos Alcaraz is a much younger player than Djokovic. On some of the occasions when he has met the Serbian superstar, Alcaraz's youth has been exposed as a weakness. Alcaraz cramped up due to nerves in the French Open semifinals a few years ago. His body froze up, enabling Djokovic to win. Djokovic was the more composed and prepared player in that match; Alcaraz didn't know how to handle that situation.

Last year, it was much less about anything Alcaraz did poorly, much more about everything Djokovic did well in a captivating Olympic gold medal match in Paris at Stade Roland Garros. Djokovic defeated Alcaraz in a match many commentators viewed as the best single men's tennis match of 2024. Djokovic was the underdog going in, but he was the Olympic champion at the end of a compelling battle. That match is why Alcaraz is not that big a favorite in this meeting. Djokovic has shown too many times how much he can struggle for a period of time but then dramatically raise his game against an elite opponent when it really counts. It doesn't matter how well Djokovic plays in a first-round match at a tournament. He can play his way into form and, several days later, become a completely different man against a champion or any top threat at an event.

Here are the Djokovic-Alcaraz Australian Open odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Australian Open Odds: Djokovic-Alcaraz Odds

Game spread

Djokovic +3.5: -112

Alcaraz -3.5: -118

Moneyline

Djokovic: +172

Alcaraz: -210

To win first set

Djokovic: +128

Alcaraz: -156

Total games in match

Over 39.5: -112

Under 39.5: -118

Total games won

Djokovic over 19.5: -108

Djokovic under 19.5: -122

Alcaraz over 20.5: -118

Alcaraz under 20.5: -112

How To Watch Novak Djokovic vs. Carlos Alcaraz

Time: approx. 5 a.m. ET / 2 a.m. PT (depending on length of previous match)

TV: ESPN/ESPN2/ESPN Plus

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Novak Djokovic Will Win

If you watched the Olympics last year, you saw Djokovic, a clear underdog, raise his game to beat an in-form Alcaraz on clay. Hardcourt is Djokovic's best surface. This is a night match in Australia, so Djokovic will be comfortable. There's a reason he has won this tournament 10 times. Late-stage matches in this tournament are at night. Djokovic not playing this match in a hot sun is a big plus for him.

Why Carlos Alcaraz Will Win

Alcaraz lost to Djokovic at the Olympics, but that was a best-of-three-set match. Alcaraz beat Djokovic in a best-of-five match at Wimbledon last year. Five sets versus three is hugely important and consequential, and it favors Alcaraz here.

Final Djokovic-Alcaraz Prediction & Pick

Alcaraz might win, but Djokovic will keep it close. Take Djokovic.

Final Djokovic-Alcaraz Prediction & Pick: Djokovic +3.5 games