The Denver Nuggets travel to the Windy City to take on the Chicago Bulls Tuesday night. This game will continue our NBA odds series with a Nuggets-Bulls prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Nuggets were able to snap a three-game losing streak Monday night against the Atlanta Hawks. The Nuggets are hoping that win can propel them to a win streak. The Nuggets have already played the Bulls this season, and they were able to win by 22 points. Nikola Jokic led the team with 29 points, nine assists, and 16 rebounds in the win. Michael Porter Jr put up 27 points while Aaron Gordon grabbed 12 of his own rebounds. In the win, Denver shot 44.4 percent from the three, and over 50 percent from the field.

The Bulls had their four-game win streak snapped by the Milwaukee Bucks Monday night. It was a good game, and needed overtime to decide the winner. In their previous game against the Nuggets, the Bulls did not have anybody score more than 20 points. Nikola Vucevic led the team with 19 points while DeMar DeRozan, Zach Lavine, and Coby White had just 40 points combined. In the game, the Bulls made just seven threes and shot 45.3 percent from the field. Lavine remains out for the next couple weeks, and Alex Caruso was absent from the game Monday night. It is still unsure whether or not he will play against the Nuggets.

Here are the NBA odds.

NBA Odds: Nuggets-Bulls Odds

Denver Nuggets: -7.5 (-110)

Chicago Bulls: +7.5 (-110)

Over: 220 (-110)

Under: 220 (-110)

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Bulls

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Altitude Sports, NBC Sports Chicago

TV: Altitude Sports, NBC Sports Chicago

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

Denver finally got back in the win column, and they did it by scoring 129 points. The Hawks are one of the worst on the defensive side of the court, but the Bulls are a little bit better. Chicago allows 113.3 points per game, and that is middle of the pack. However, they allow teams to shoot pretty well from the field. Jokic should be able to have a pretty good game while Jamal Murray and Porter Jr contribute, as well. If Caruso does not play, expect the Nuggets to put up over 115 points in this game.

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

Chicago has been playing a lot better in their last five games. They did lose to the Milwaukee Bucks Monday night, but that was in overtime. One of the main reasons Chicago is 4-1 in their last five games is because of their ability to shoot the three. In their last five games, Chicago is shooting 42.7 percent from three and making 14 a game. In the first game against the Nuggets, Chicago made just seven from the perimeter. The Bulls will make more than that in this game, and that will help them cover the spread.

Final Nuggets-Bulls Prediction & Pick

A player to watch in this game is Coby White. He has been lights out for the Bulls lately, and a big part of their offense. The Nuggets will need to contain him if they want to win. However, with how the Bulls are playing, I am not sure the Nuggets will cover this spread. I am going to take Chicago to cover the spread in this one.

Final Nuggets-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Bulls +7.5 (-110), Over 220 (-110)