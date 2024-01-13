Magic Johnson. Pete Maravich. Larry Bird. That's the tier of passers that Nikola Jokic sits on.

I present to you, without comment, Nikola Jokic, a basketball genius:

To be honest with you, I don't even know what to say. I know it's my job, as a writer, to conjure up the right combination of words to properly analyze not only this play, but the man who was responsible for making it. And it's your job, as the reader, to nod in agreement as you read along. But here's the conundrum I find myself in… what superlatives could I possibly bestow upon the best player in the NBA that haven't already been said about him? We're at the point where it's better to just compare Nikola Jokic to the ghosts of the game who came before him. The ones who blazed a trail and revolutionized the game of basketball, turning a simple sport into something that could be so majestic and so beautiful.

Thank goodness for Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone, who when asked about the no-look, over-the-head dish to Aaron Gordon, simply said, “That's Magic Johnson. That's Pistol Pete Maravich.” (h/t DNVR Nuggets Twitter account). Go ahead and throw in Larry Bird, Steve Nash, LeBron James and any of the other geniuses who we routinely refer to as the greatest passers in the history of the game, because that's where Nikola Jokic sits. I'm not going to go on record and say that Jokic is the greatest passer in basketball history, but I'm also not in any position to insist that there's any one player who sits higher on that list than the Joker.