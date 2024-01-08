Nikola Jokic is once again at the very top of the NBA MVP rankings as Joel Embiid continues to have injury concerns.

There are new rules and criteria in place for end-of-season awards and accolades in the NBA this season. To qualify for this season's MVP award, a player must appear in at least 65 games. Pretty much every player in the NBA MVP rankings has been available all season long, some missing just a game or two here and there. Then there is Joel Embiid, who has missed eight total games and is giving up ground to Nikola Jokic.

Now in his 10th NBA season, including the first two years he spent on the sidelines due to injuries, Embiid continues to battle with his availability. A traditional season has 82 games in it. The most games Embiid has played in during a single season is 68. Just last season, he played in 66 games.

Between dealing with a sprained ankle and knee soreness in recent weeks, Embiid's ability to remain on the floor has become the focal point of MVP talk across the NBA this season. The reigning MVP is only allowed to miss a maximum of nine more games this season in order to remain eligible for the award. Should he miss 10 or more games the rest of the way, he will be ineligible to compete for back-to-back MVP awards.

There are multiple arguments that can be made for who this year's frontrunner should be. You have Embiid leading the league in scoring, Jokic nearly averaging a triple-double, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the young and rising Oklahoma City Thunder, plus Luka Doncic and all of his theatrics with the Dallas Mavericks. At the end of the day, availability is a huge factor, so Jokic has returned to the top spot in the NBA MVP rankings.

1. Nikola Jokic – Denver Nuggets

Previous Rankings: #2

2023-24 season stats: 37 games, 25.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 56.9 FG%, 34.2 3P%

We are all accustomed to how great Nikola Jokic is. The reigning Finals MVP is perhaps the greatest all-around center to ever play in the NBA. Sure, he may not always lead the team in scoring, but the Denver Nuggets can always count on the Serbian big man to make winning plays as a passer, rebounder, and defender.

Jokic simply has such a high basketball IQ. This is on display with something as simple as taking the ball from the official during an out-of-bounds discussion in order to buy his team a few extra seconds to see if they want to challenge a call on the floor. Recently scoring 34 points and hitting a buzzer-beater against the Golden State Warriors last week is one of the key reasons why Jokic is back in the driver's seat for this year's MVP award.

You have to play in games to be the best player in the league. Picking and choosing what games you want to rest in versus play in isn't how this award works. Jokic has missed just one game this season and has played through bumps and bruises he may have had. When looking at every advanced statistic there is in the NBA, it's clear to see why Jokic is the definition of what it means to be the most valuable player.

2. Joel Embiid – Philadelphia 76ers

Previous Rankings: #1

2023-24 season stats: 27 games, 34.6 points, 11.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 2.0 blocks, 53.5 FG%, 36.0 3P%

It is always expected that Joel Embiid will miss games over the course of an 82-game season. This is a player who has gone through a lot injury-wise over the years. With his workload, it's reasonable for him to want a few days off here and there. With the new game requirements in place for the MVP awards and other accolades, Embiid is beginning to enter the caution zone.

Think of Embiid's path to the MVP award like a red, yellow, green meter. If you miss just a few games, you are in the green zone and everything is alright. However, missing anywhere from 5-10 puts you in the yellow zone. Being sidelined for 10-plus games is the red zone, also known as the danger zone.

There is absolutely a cause for concern right now for Embiid in the MVP race, especially since there is no certainty that he is going to be 100 percent healed by the time he gets back out on the court. At the end of the day, Embiid and the Sixers only care about competing for a championship. Winning the MVP award is great and being ranked highly in the NBA MVP Rankings is terrific, but if Embiid sitting near the end of the season puts the Sixers in a better position to win in the playoffs, that is what is going to happen.

Still, Embiid remains near the very top of the MVP conversation, as he leads the league in scoring and has recorded at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in 12 straight games, a streak that dates back to the end of November.

3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – Oklahoma City Thunder

Previous Rankings: #3

2023-24 season stats: 33 games, 31.5 points, 6.4 assists, 6.0 rebounds, 2.4 steals, 54.7 FG%, 34.2 3P%

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has once again drawn the attention of the NBA world with his scoring abilities, much like he did a season ago when he made the All-Star Game and was named to the All-NBA First Team for the first time in his career. What Shai has done this season for the Oklahoma City Thunder is different than every other MVP candidate, as the young point guard has vastly improved defensively while bringing out the best in his teammates.

Even though it may not show on the court due to his calm demeanor, Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the best leaders in the league right now. His ability to connect with his teammates is one of the main reasons why the Thunder have been so successful this season. Just listen to what Jokic had to say about Shai's play this season.

“He’s a problem in this league. The good thing about him is he wants to win,” Jokic said of Gilgeous-Alexander after the Thunder defeated the Nuggets 119-93 at the end of December. “He doesn’t care about numbers. He wants to win, and I think that’s the best thing about him.”

From a player who has won two MVP awards, this is extremely high praise fore Shai. Buy stock in Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder now, because the sky's the limit for what they can achieve.

4. Luka Doncic – Dallas Mavericks

Previous Rankings: #4

2023-24 season stats: 33 games, 33.7 points, 9.2 assists, 8.2 rebounds, 48.7 FG%, 38.3 3P%

The Dallas Mavericks are a very average team in the Western Conference. They rank just 17th in defensive rating and rank 16th in the league in shooting percentage. However, they rank in the top 10 in offensive rating and scoring because of one man. His name is Luka Doncic.

What Doncic has been able to achieve in this league in such a short time is quite remarkable. It is even crazier to look at Doncic and say that this guy is only 24 years old. Doncic has single-handedly carried the Mavs to their 22-15 record so far this season, and it seems like he is setting some sort of new record every single night.

Whether or not Luka can remain healthy is the biggest question mark in Dallas, especially since the superstar has missed chunks of time each of the last few seasons. Playing upwards of 40 minutes per game as of late and having arguably the greatest workload in the league, wear and tear could begin to catch up to Doncic.

5. Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee Bucks

Previous Rankings: #5

2023-24 season stats: 35 games, 31.6 points, 11.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.3 steals, 61.0 FG%, 24.6 3P%

Giannis Antetokounmpo has a more complete team than Doncic and the Mavs, but the Milwaukee Bucks superstar is yet another example of a one-man team at times. Even with Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton being by his side, Giannis has been dominating teams by himself. The two-time MVP has dropped 30 points in 22 games this season, trailing just Doncic and Gilgeous-Alexander for the league-lead at 25 games, and his six games with at least 40 points are only behind Doncic's seven games.

While the Bucks recently lost to the Houston Rockets, Antetokounmpo scored 48 total points and recorded his 18th career game with at least 45 points, tying Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's team record. The Bucks are winning games and Giannis continues to be amongst the best in the NBA, hence his position within the top five of the MVP rankings.

