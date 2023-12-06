The Denver Nuggets take on the Los Angeles Clippers as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Denver Nuggets go on the road to take on the Los Angeles Clippers Wednesday night. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we give you a Nuggets-Clippers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Nuggets are 14-7, but their win streak just ended as they lost to the Sacramento Kings the last time out. Nikola Jokic will almost definitely finish in the top-3 in the MVP voting again this season. He is averaging 29.0 points, 12.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists per game. All of those lead the team. Michael Porter Jr is scoring 17.4 points per game, which is second on the team. Jamal Murray is questionable for the game while Aaron Gordon is probable to play in the game.

The Clippers are 9-10, and they can not string together wins. They win one, lose one, and so on. Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are scoring above 21.0 points per game. James Harden has beend decent in his time with Los Angeles. He is scoring 15.7 points per game, and he leads the team with 6.4 assists. Ivica Zubac leads the team in rebounding with 9.0 per game.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nuggets-Clippers Odds

Denver Nuggets: +1 (-110)

Los Angeles Clippers: -1 (-110)

Over: 228 (-110)

Under: 228 (-110)

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Clippers

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: Altitude Sports, Bally Sports Southern California

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

The Nuggets have Jokic, and that is enough to cover the spread alone. He is one of the best players in basketball, and he has scored 30+ points in five of his last six games. In fact, Jokic is averaging 32.7 points, 12.3 assists, and 11.8 rebounds in those last six games. He is on a tear right now, and it seems nobody can stop him. The way he is playing, the Nuggets should be able to cover any spread.

Stats wise, the Nuggets are third in the NBA in field goal percentage, and second in assists per game. The Nuggets do a fantastic job finding the open guy, and making their shots. Jokic especially, but other players on the team do a good job, as well. As long as the Nuggets keep that up, they will cover the spread.

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread

Los Angeles needs to play as a team in this game. The Nuggets are a good team, and it is going to take the whole team to beat them. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are having a good season, but the Clippers are 6-8 with James Harden on the team. They are starting to pick it up now, but they are still inconsistent. If the Clippers can come together as a team in this game, they should be able to cover the spread.

The Clippers actually play good defense. They are one of just five teams in the NBA to allow less than 110 points per game. This defense is going to have to step up in this game. As mentioned, Jokic is very good, so the Clippers need to find a way to slow him down. If they can slow him down, and make someone else on the floor beat them, they will cover the spread.

Final Nuggets-Clippers Prediction & Pick

The spread in this game is not large at all. In fact, the Nuggets are the underdogs. It is a tough one to predict, but I have to take the Nuggets. Denver is a good team, and I think they will win this game.

Final Nuggets-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Nuggets +1 (-110), Under 228 (-110)