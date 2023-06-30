The Denver Nuggets have agreed to a new contract with DeAndre Jordan in free agency, according to Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes. Jordan played 39 games for the Nuggets during Denver's 2023 NBA Finals run, and he's now set to return for the team's championship defense.

Jordan has played for four different teams since the start of the 2020-2021 season. He won his first title with the Nuggets after entering the league in 2008.

Jordan averaged 5.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game in limited minutes with the Nuggets. The center did start eight games during his first season in Denver.

Jordan's playing time was even more limited during the 2023 NBA playoffs. The veteran played in three of the Nuggets' five games against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round. Jordan didn't play a single minute in the second round or Western Conference Finals.

After sitting for almost the entire NBA Finals against the Miami Heat, Jordan got on the floor for three minutes in the Game 5 clincher. He didn't score or grab a rebound, but Jordan did record a block as the Nuggets won their first-ever championship.

In a different phase of his career, Jordan signed a one-year $2.9 million contract with the Nuggets last season, Entering 2023 NBA free agency, Jordan has made more than $171 million in total salary over the course of his career. The bulk of that money as earned with the Los Angeles Clippers.

There was a time when Jordan was among the most coveted names in free agency. The Clippers famously prevented Mark Cuban and the Dallas Mavericks from luring him away from LA. Jordan ended up playing a half-season in Dallas later on in his career.