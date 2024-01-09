The Nuggets need depth behind Nikola Jokic but shouldn't sacrifice and key young talent to get it.

The Denver Nuggets are 26-12 this season and are on their quest to repeat as NBA champions. The Nuggets are playing at a high level and will be buyers as the 2024 NBA trade deadline approaches.

The Nuggets are led by two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, who impacts the game in many ways. Jokic is putting together another MVP-caliber campaign, averaging 25.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and nearly a block per game. The reigning Finals MVP is shooting 56.9 percent from the field and 34.2 percent from three. Jokic is a nightmare for opposing teams to play against, as he can dominate as a scorer or passer.

His co-star, Jamal Murray, is having a phenomenal season. Murray is averaging 20.6 points, along with four rebounds, 6.2 assists, and a steal per game. He is shooting 47.3 percent from the floor and a career-high 41.7 percent from downtown.

Denver's full starting lineup from the Finals last season is intact. Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope have continued to play well in their roles in the starting lineup. Reggie Jackson has shined off the bench, averaging 12.1 points and 4.5 assists while shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from behind the arc. Jackson filled in well as a starting point guard when Murray was out with an injury.

Christian Braun, Peyton Watson, and Julian Strawther have made an impact as their young core of role players.

The Nuggets could add more depth to the back end of their rotation ahead of the deadline. With that said, here are our Nuggets early 2024 NBA trade deadline predictions.

Nuggets trade for a backup center

Denver has the best center in the league with Nikola Jokic but could use an upgrade for his backup. DeAndre Jordan and Zeke Nnaji have been in this role this season. Jordan is long past his All-Star days but has been serviceable as a backup big.

In 15 games, Jordan has averaged 5.1 points and 5.4 rebounds, shooting 63.3 percent from the floor. However, he has a -24 plus-minus on the season, being a net negative player. Nnaji serves as a small-ball big. He has appeared in 32 games, averaging 3.3 points and 2.3 rebounds, shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from deep. He's only playing ten minutes per game but is a team-low -117 for Denver.

Upgrading at backup center could help Denver play better in units when Jokic is on the bench. One center the Nuggets could target is Nick Richards. The 26-year-old is putting together a good season for the Charlotte Hornets. Richards is averaging 8.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks. The seven-footer is shooting 68.7 percent from the field.

Richards is in the first year of a reasonable three-year $15 million deal. He could be a quality backup center for Denver this season and beyond. With an inexpensive contract, the Nuggets would have the contracts to match and make an offer to a Hornets team that is 8-25.

Denver should pursue a backup center, and Richards could be a good fit.

Denver keeps its young talent

While Denver doesn't have a ton of young talent, they are developing some quality role players. Braun is putting together a quality sophomore campaign, averaging 8.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. He is shooting 46.5 percent from the floor and 38 percent from distance. Braun is a solid two-way player whom Denver should hold onto at the deadline.

Watson and Strawther have also played well. The second-year Watson's 3-point percentage has dropped off, but he has been a solid role player off the bench. Strawther has contributed as a bench wing but has been inefficient in his rookie season.

While all three players still have room to improve, Denver shouldn't trade them. They can all be impactful role players around the Nuggets championship core.

Denver has some key decisions to make at the deadline as they try to add talent to their elite roster. The Nuggets are one of the favorites to win the championship and will be in the mix regardless of what they do at the trade deadline. If they can upgrade at backup center behind Nikola Jokic, it could help them on their quest to win back-to-back titles.