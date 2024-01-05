Nikola Jokic is reminding the world that the road to the Larry O'Brien trophy still runs through the Nuggets.

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is capable of the most dazzling feats on an NBA court. On Thursday night, against the Golden State Warriors, he made arguably the most impossible shot of his career when he nailed a bank shot near the halfcourt line right over the outstretched arms of Kevon Looney to complete the comeback and win the game for the Nuggets at the buzzer, 130-127.

There are times where defenders can do nothing but throw their hands up and stare into abyss as they find themselves without answers as to how to defend the Nuggets star. This is when defenders feel helpless, as it seems as though Jokic, no matter how well he's being guarded, is simply automatic.

In fact, over the past few games, Nikola Jokic is reaching efficiency levels that simply must be seen to be believed. As pointed out by Nekias Duncan of The Dunker Spot podcast, the Nuggets star has missed a grand total of five shots over his past four games, which is simply remarkable.

Against the Warriors, Jokic missed three shots. But he made them when it mattered. The other two misses came during the Nuggets' blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder and their conclusive victory over the Charlotte Hornets. He was then perfect from the field during their 37-point demolition of the Memphis Grizzlies back on December 28, which is no mean feat since he had to battle against reigning Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. in the paint.

The Nuggets star's ability to contort his body and bring the ball behind his head as far as he can and still make shots over the best defenders in the association makes him quite the impossible player to stop. His buttery touch makes him impossible to defend whenever he gets position on the interior. And then when teams send multiple bodies at him, he just makes the right read and pings it to the open man.

Jokic's brilliance is what makes the Nuggets a difficult puzzle to solve over a seven-game series, and as of late, the Joker is reminding the world that the road to the Larry O'Brien trophy still runs through Denver.