With the Nuggets expected to be without Jamal Murray against the Pelicans, Michael Malone is getting concerned.

Heading into the Denver Nuggets' matchup against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday, Jamal Murray was reportedly listed as questionable. Despite this, the star point guard still decided to play. Murray was in the game for only 10 minutes before he exited the game early with an apparent leg injury.

Despite Murray's absence, the Nuggets were able to easily beat the Bulls 123-101. Reggie Jackson, who played in place of the injured Murray, put up 16 points in the win.

Murray left due to right hamstring tightness, the team reported.

Jamal Murray headed to locker room limping.. pic.twitter.com/QbyuFqf4bl — NBArepublic.com (@nba_republic) November 5, 2023

“Really haven’t spoken to the training staff yet, but you always worry about those types of injuries because they can stick around for a while,” Nuggets head coach Michael Malone told reporters postgame. “We have to be smart about it, we used Aaron Gordon and Reggie Jackson as our backup point guards.”

The Nuggets have had very little rest to start the season, as they're currently going through a ruling eight-game stretch in just 13 days.

Murray's injury didn't appear out of nowhere, however, as he has reportedly been battling some aches and pains throughout the season.

“He’s been battling with his shins, still coming off the knee recovery from a year ago, and he plays 39 minutes tonight,” Malone told reporters after the Nuggets' win over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday. “He plays the entirety of the fourth quarter. Not ideal, but I felt it was important to get this win, and he was a part of that.”

Murray has officially been ruled out of the Nuggets' matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday.