The Denver Nuggets will be without star point guard Jamal Murray when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday.

Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets have gotten out of the gates strong so far in the 2023-24 season as they aim to defend their NBA title from a year ago. Murray has largely looked the part of the bona fide Number Two option he was throughout last year's playoff run, and the Nuggets currently sit with the second-best record in the NBA at 6-1 on the young season.

However, Denver will have to find a way to win without its point guard when they host the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night, as it was recently revealed that Murray will miss the game due to a right hamstring strain, per the official NBA injury report.

While Murray hasn't necessarily put up the jaw-dropping stats in 2023-24 quite yet that fans have grown accustomed to, the sheer threat of his scoring and shooting prowess has helped space the floor for reigning Finals MVP Nikola Jokic, who has continued to look like the best player in the world throughout the first seven games of the campaign.

Denver sustained its only loss of the season last week in an ugly road loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves; however, the team has since bounced back with wins over the Dallas Mavericks and Chicago Bulls to push themselves to their impressive record. If championship hangover is a real thing, the Nuggets have shown little indication of falling victim to it so far this season.

The Nuggets and Pelicans are set to tip things off at 9:00 PM ET from Denver on Monday evening.