NBA fans spotted Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr. watch the Suns-Lakers In-Season Tournament game with boxing icon Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Los Angeles Lakers fans are no strangers to seeing boxing icon Floyd Mayweather show up at Crypto.com Arena to watch an NBA game. With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Lakers playing Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and the Phoenix Suns in a high-stakes NBA In-Season Tournament game, the undefeated boxing champ made sure he didn't miss any of the action. What shocked many fans was the person who Mayweather was with to watch the Lakers-Suns game: Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr.

Floyd Mayweather pulled up to the Lakers vs. Suns game with Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. 🔥 (via @mcten)pic.twitter.com/QFdoPlcuAz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 6, 2023

Some people didn't really know what to make of the “random” link up. A Lakers fan inevitably asked MPJ to come over and don the purple and gold.

But apparently, the two are friends, well, that is according to Dan Woike.

Some may wonder why Porter is even in Los Angeles in the first place. But looking at the schedule, it does make sense for him to be in Tinsel Town. The Nuggets play the Clippers Thursday night, so he might have gone a day early to get some In-Season Tournament action. It's safe to say Mayweather and Porter made the right choice.

The two “friends” witnessed as show as the Lakers upstaged the Suns to book their ticket to Las Vegas for the West semifinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament.

The game went down the wire as Lakers guard Austin Reaves drained a clutch dagger with 15 ticks to go to secure the win for Los Angeles.

As for Porter, he will look to help his Nuggets bounce back from a loss to the Sacramento Kings this past Saturday.