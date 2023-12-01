In Jamal Murray's absence, Reggie Jackson has stepped up in a huge way for the Denver Nuggets during the 2023-24 season.

The Denver Nuggets have picked up where they left off from their championship-winning season. With their core starters returning, the Nuggets were expected to be among the best teams during the 2023-24 season. However, the start of their season has come with a few bumps in the road. Star point guard Jamal Murray has been dealing with a nagging hamstring injury that has left him sidelined for all of November.

In Murray's absence, other players have had to step up and take on a new role. One of those players even becoming one of the Nuggets' most pleasant surprises early in the season.

Jamal Murray goes down to injury. Next man up? Reggie Jackson.

Reggie Jackson stepping up for Nuggets

Jackson has had an interesting career trajectory in the NBA. He was selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder with the 24th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft. Over four seasons in OKC, Jackson started 49 games out of the 245 games he appeared in. Jackson's numbers weren't much to write home about, as he averaged 9 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists while with the Thunder.

He would eventually be traded to the Detroit Pistons, where he'd spend the next six seasons averaging 16.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 5.6 assists. Jackson would eventually be waived by the Pistons in 2020, but would be scooped up by the Clippers. He would stay with the Clippers for four seasons, but on small, short-term contracts that he would re-sign on.

In February 2023, Jackson and a future second-round pick, were sent to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Mason Plumlee. Just three days later, Jackson and the Hornets mutually agreed to a contract buyout.

Jackson was now a free agent, and was free to sign wherever. Enter the Denver Nuggets, who were looking for a solid backup player for Jamal Murray.

Jackson becoming a fan favorite in Colorado

It didn't take long for Jackson to become a fan favorite, as he had attended Palmer High School in Colorado Springs, and was considered to be “the local kid” everyone could root for. On top of that, Jackson's first season in Denver couldn't have gone much better, as the Nuggets would eventually become NBA Champions that season.

The signing of Jackson wasn't to replace anyone, but it was made to find a solid bench and role player, both of which Jackson has played quite nicely. Heading into the 2023-24 season, Jackson was supposed to continue that role, until Murray sustained a hamstring injury. Suddenly Jackson was thrust right into the starting role.

Of course it would be hard to replicate Murray's success, and that wasn't expected of Jackson. But in Murray's absence, he's played in a very complimentary role alongside starters Nikola Jokic, Michael Porter Jr, Aaron Gordon, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Jackson has thrived in this increased responsibility, showcasing his improved skills and making a solid impact on the court. He has displayed a consistent scoring touch, providing the Nuggets with a much-needed offensive boost. One of the most impressive boosts came in a game against his former team, the Clippers. The Nuggets were heading into the matchup without Jokic, Gordon, or Murray. But Jackson didn't waver at the thought of facing the Clippers' star-studded roster which boasted James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Russell Westbrook.

Jackson, alongside former Clipper DeAndre Jordan, went on an absolute tear and willed the Nuggets to an extremely impressive 113-104 win. Jackson exploded for 35 points, 5 rebounds, and 13 assists. Jordan had 21 points, 13 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Reggie Jackson cooks the Clippers. pic.twitter.com/vIAbddbdFC — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) November 28, 2023

With this time as a starter, Jackson has improved his decision-making and playmaking skills. He has become more comfortable running the offense and setting up his teammates for scoring opportunities. He has also exhibited more confidence when shooting the ball.

Jackson has surpassed expectations and become the most pleasant surprise for the Denver Nuggets this season. It'll be fun to see how he still contributes when Murray returns at full capacity.