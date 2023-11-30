After a long absence, Jamal Murray is ready to help the Nuggets on the court, as he returns to action Wednesday vs. the Rockets.

The Denver Nuggets are finally getting star point guard Jamal Murray back into action, as he is all set to play for the first time after a long absence against the Houston Rockets at home Wednesday night, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

“Nuggets star Jamal Murray (hamstring) will make his return vs. the Rockets tonight, sources tell ESPN. Murray has missed nearly a month with the injury. Defending champs are 6-5 without Murray, but won six of seven to start season with him.”

Jamal Murray is back

Murray has missed a total of 11 games because of a hamstring injury, but he will be catching up with his teammates, who have been on a groove of late. The Nuggets have won their last two games, including a thrilling 113-104 victory last Monday on the road over the Los Angeles Clippers despite Denver missing Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic.

Murray's return will also be a major boost for the Nuggets' chances of finally solving their problem with the Rockets this season. The Rockets have been a thorn in the side of Denver so far in the 2023-24 NBA campaign, as the reigning league champions are surprisingly winless in two games versus the Rockets. Murray did not play in either of those matchups. In his most recent appearance on the court, he scored only two points in just 10 minutes of action before leaving with a hamstring issue during a 123-101 home win over the Chicago Bulls on Nov. 4.

So far this season, Murray is averaging 16.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game, while shooting 43.3 percent from the floor.