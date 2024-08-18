Denver Nuggets fans might not like what three-time NBA champion Sam Cassell has said in regards to his former Houston Rockets teammate in Hakeem Olajuwon. The topic of conversation was brought up about a hypothetical battle between Nikola Jokic and the all-time great center in Olajuwon and who he thinks would come out on top.

For Cassell, who is now an assistant coach for the Boston Celtics, said that he believes that Olajuwon is better in every aspect than Jokic. While he would say that “Jokic would score more points,” he believes his former teammate would win because of his defense, that the Nuggets star “wouldn't be able to do damage in the post” according to Euro Hoops' transcription of Cassell on Draymond Green's self-titled show.

“Hakeem is a beast in every sense on the floor,” Cassell said. “He’s in the Top 10 in every NBA category—steals, rebounds, points. I think Jokić would score more points, but Hakeem would win because he would constantly pressure him. Jokić wouldn’t be able to do damage in the post; it simply wouldn’t happen.”

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic “wouldn't stand a chance” vs. Hakeem Olajuwon

Cassell would continue to give his opinion on the hypothetical showdown between the two great big-men, which included more reasoning for why Jokic would have more trouble than Olajuwon. One of the many aspects would be that the Nuggets and Serbian born player would not “stand a chance” in guarding Ojajuwon, even citing that if Jokic has problems with Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid, he wouldn't handle the retired player in his prime.

“On the other end of the floor, Jokić wouldn’t stand a chance. Joel Embiid gives him problems, and he wouldn’t have any hope against Hakeem. I believe Hakeem would have an answer for whatever Jokić tried defensively,” Cassell said.

Hakeem Olajuwon was the “baddest dude in the game of basketball”

The conversation on Olajuwon wouldn't stop there as Cassell spoke about stories about their relationship and how they were in the Rockets locker room. He even told stories to the Golden State Warrior star about how Olajuwon would dominate in the regular season after disappointing outings which led to calling him “the baddest dude in the game of basketball.”

“Like, I first couple of preseason games, we was terrible. I asked him one day, I said, what's going on, man? After the fourth game, we like 0-4, getting blown out by 20 points every preseason game. He said, son, they don't send you stat sheets to New York. What are you talking about, man?”

“He said, Sam, the popcorn ain't popping yet. Stat sheet's not real yet. Now, we 0-8 in preseason. We had eight preseason games back in the day. Opening night, man, his man had like 38, 14 rebounds, 6 blocks, 7 assists. 0-8 in preseason, but 21-0 start of the season. The baddest dude in the game of basketball.”



Jokic is already approaching an all-time player as last season, he averaged 26.4 points, 12.4 assists, and 9,0 assists per game while shooting 58.3 percent from the field, leading to his third MVP trophy despite being eliminated in the semifinals after winning a championship.