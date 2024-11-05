As if the Denver Nuggets weren't already struggling to begin the season, the hits keep on coming for a team that's in desperate need of getting into a rhythm. Compounding matters for the Nuggets amid Jamal Murray's concussion battle, Denver saw Aaron Gordon exit their Monday night clash against the Toronto Raptors at the 7:44 mark of the first quarter.

Per ClutchPoints Nuggets beat reporter Rachel Strand, Gordon was favoring his leg and then proceeded to head back to the locker room with a trainer. On the team's official account on X, they announced that the 29-year-old forward is questionable to return to Monday's action with what the team called a calf strain.

As Strand pointed out, Gordon was already on the injury report prior to their game against the Raptors, with the Nuggets forward dealing with a right knee contusion and right calf inflammation. It certainly seems as though Gordon tweaked something in his right leg two plays prior to the timeout that saw Denver take him out of the game.