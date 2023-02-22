Denver Nuggets star forward Aaron Gordon missed the final three games before the All-Star break due to a rib injury. The last time he played was back on February 9th against the Orlando Magic, when he scored 37 points — on 15-for-21 shooting from the field — and pulled down 13 rebounds in 38 minutes of playing time. Nuggets fans have waited nearly two weeks for Gordon to return to the court, and according to a recent unfortunate injury update, they’ll have to wait at least a little while longer.

The Nuggets have Gordon listed as out for Thursday night’s game against Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers with a left rib contusion, per the league’s official injury report. Also, star guard Jamal Murray (right knee inflammation) is questionable to play for Denver.

Gordon, 27, is in his ninth year in the NBA and second as a member of the Nuggets franchise. He’s averaging 17.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.8 blocks across 49 appearances this season (all starts).

The former Arizona standout is shooting the ball incredibly efficiently from behind the three-point arc in 2022-23, at least by his standards — Gordon’s current 39.7% three-point percentage is the highest of his pro career by a wide margin.

The Nuggets will have their hands full on Thursday against the Cavs, especially with an elite defender in Gordon out of the lineup. After all, the Cavs have been nothing short of dominant at home thus far this season, as their home record of 25-6 is the second-best in the East and the fourth-best in the entire league.