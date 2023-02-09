The Denver Nuggets will travel to take on the Orlando Magic in a Thursday night NBA matchup at the Amway Center in Orlando. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Nuggets-Magic prediction and pick, laid out below.

Denver has enjoyed an incredible season, holding the top spot in the Western Conference with a 38-17 record. Since the new year, Denver has gone 15-5. Nothing has gone wrong for Denver this season, with the team’s longest losing streak lasting a paltry three games.

Orlando has struggled, as expected in the rebuild, playing to a 22-33 record, 13th place in the Eastern Conference. January was an inconsistent month, with the team going an even 7-7. Orlando will likely miss the playoffs once again, continuing their rebuild.

Here are the Nuggets-Magic NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Nuggets-Magic Odds

Denver Nuggets: -6.5 (-110)

Orlando Magic: +6.5 (-110)

Over: 231.5 (-110)

Under: 231.5 (-110)

How To Watch Nuggets vs. Magic

TV: Altitude Sports and Entertainment

Stream: NBA, NBA League Pass

Time: 7:10 PM ET/ 4:10 PM PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

Nikola Jokic once again has dominated, leading the team with 24.7 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 10.2 assists per game, putting up a triple-double. Jokic is uber-efficient when he shoots, with a 63.5 percent field goal percentage. Jamal Murray is back after missing all of last season with a torn ACL and ranks second on the team with 20.2 points and 5.8 assists per game. Aaron Gordon is tied for third with 16.9 points per game, shooting 39.2 percent from behind the three-point line. Denver leads the league with a 39.7 shooting percentage from three-point range. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has shot an impressive 46.0 percent from behind the arc, averaging 11.4 points per game. Seven different Nuggets players are averaging double-digit points this season.

Denver has been dominant on offense, ranking second with 28.9 assists per game, augmented by their league-leading 51.1 shooting percentage. By averaging 117.4 points per game, Denver ranks sixth in the league. On defense, Denver has been solid, allowing 113.0 points per game, which is 13th in the league.

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread

Orlando has dealt with their fair share of injuries in the last month or so, losing three more players for a significant time. Now, the team is getting healthy, possibly a sign of a turnaround. First-overall pick Paolo Banchero has been healthy, leading the team with 20.2 points per game, shooting 42.0 percent from the field. Banchero has also pulled in 6.6 rebounds per game, which is second on the team. The team’s leading rebounder, Wendell Carter, Jr., is back after missing time with a foot injury. Carter, Jr. has pulled down 8.7 rebounds while putting up 15.1 points per game.

Orlando is middle of the pack, averaging 42.7 rebounds per game, which ranks 17th in the league. Franz Wagner, the team’s second-leading scorer, has averaged 19.4 points per game. An impressive seven Magic players have averaged double-digit points this season. Gary Harris has shot 46.7 percent from behind the arc, while Denver ranks ninth in opponent three-point shooting.

Orlando has had a rough go on offense, ranking 27th in the league by averaging 111.1 points per game. Defense has been better, ranking 17th by allowing 114.2 points per game. Orlando has been great at limiting rebounds, allowing the sixth-fewest rebounds to their opponents.

Final Nuggets-Magic Prediction & Pick

Jokic and company greatly out-talent Orlando, to the point of a possible blowout.

Final Nuggets-Magic Prediction & Pick: Denver -6.5 (-110), over 231.5 (-110)