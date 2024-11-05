Denver Nuggets starting forward Aaron Gordon is set to miss multiple weeks due to a right calf strain, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.

After entering Monday night's game against the Toronto Raptors on the injury report with right calf inflammation and a right knee contusion, Gordon checked out of the game with 7:44 remaining in the first quarter and did not return. Initially, the Nuggets called Gordon's injury a calf strain and that he would not return to the game.

While the Nuggets were able to rattle off a two-point victory over Toronto, losing Gordon is a massive hit to a team that is already without star point guard Jamal Murray due to a concussion. Between his defensive impact and ability to create second-chance scoring opportunities on offense due to his strong rebounding skills, Gordon will be irreplaceable in Denver.

Prior to leaving Monday's game with this calf injury, Gordon was averaging 17.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 52.9 percent from the floor. As a result of his steady play entering the 2024-25 season, the Nuggets rewarded Gordon with a four-year, $133 million contract extension right before the season began.

Denver is currently 4-3 on the season after picking up a two-point victory without Gordon on Monday night. Of the Nuggets' four wins this season, two of them have come in overtime, and both of this team's wins over Toronto were by just two points. Early on, the Nuggets have struggled to find their identity outside of their three-time MVP, which is why losing Gordon creates even more uncertainty about their ability to contend at the highest level possible in what looks to be a very crowded Western Conference.

Without his production alongside Nikola Jokic, especially given Gordon's ability to defend the opposing team's' best players on the wing, the Nuggets are bound to face even more questions.

In Gordon's absence, Denver will likely look to increase the minutes given to Peyton Watson, Hunter Tyson, and veteran big man Dario Saric in the frontcourt. It is possible that Zeke Nnaji will also see his role expand.

With Gordon and Murray both dealing with injuries, as well as the Nuggets' bench being underwhelming to begin the new season, Denver could begin to slip in the standings. Denver entered the 2024-25 season with questions about their depth, and now they will get clear answers about if their roster is good enough to compete with the best of the best due to Gordon being out indefinitely.