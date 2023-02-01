Denver Nuggets backup point guard Bones Hyland has surprisingly found himself in trade rumors as of late. Despite having an extremely bright future ahead of him, what with him being only 22 years old, the Nuggets have reportedly been willing to relinquish him in a trade, perhaps for the defensive-oriented wing that they covet.

However, involvement in trade talks is not always the easiest thing for an NBA player to accept. Players are humans too, and it can sometimes be difficult for them to give it their all when they know that their place of employment is looking to ship them out.

Nonetheless, Bones Hyland displayed considerable maturity beyond his years as he tries to maintain a good mindset amid his involvement in trade rumors.

“I don’t care. It doesn’t bother me at all. I don’t pay no mind to it. Whatever happens, happens. I know God’s got me. I don’t really care,” Hyland said in an interview with Harrison Wind of DNVR. “Naw [I haven’t talked to anyone in the front office about these rumors], I just go day-to-day with it. Whatever happens, happens. I know I’m in God’s hands with whatever happens. I’m good regardless. I really don’t care.

As challenging as these situations can be, Bones Hyland, despite only being in his second year in the league, knows that these kinds of rumors are just part of the business he’s in. Still, he maintains that he remains secure regardless of the outcome of these trade rumors.

“Yeah, it is [part of the job]. But it’s also about being comfortable with yourself. I’m not the type to overthink something. Or think that this decision is going to put me at the bottom of the world. I know I’ll be good regardless of what happens,” Hyland added.

It sure will be promising to Nuggets fans that Hyland remains a consummate professional through and through. Despite the reported concerns over his playoff viability and lack of minutes, the Nuggets will need to have all hands on deck as they try to push for a championship, and Hyland will surely play a huge part in that.