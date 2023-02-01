More than a few folks were surprised to see Bones Hyland’s name dragged into trade rumors ahead of the February deadline. The 22-year-old has established himself as a key part of the Denver Nuggets’ rotation in his second year with the team, which is why it’s a bit intriguing that he’s now being linked to a move away from Denver.

As if there wasn’t enough buzz around it already, Hyland himself decided to stoke the fire of the trade rumors with his social media activity on Tuesday. For some reason, the 6-foot-3 combo guard decided to remove the Nuggets from his Twitter bio. Naturally, it send NBA Twitter into a bit of a tizzy:

Bones Hyland removed Denver Nuggets Point Guard from his bio and unfollowed them on twitter It might be over 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/70cRXB1gjz — ‏َ (@BolWrld) January 31, 2023

A few hours later, Hyland brought back “#NuggetsPG” as part of his bio. It’s back on there now if you check out his Twitter page.

All’s well that ends well, I guess? Well, not exactly. This move would have been noteworthy already in any other circumstance, but the fact that he’s been part of trade rumors makes it even more intriguing. Why would Bones Hyland decide to commit such an act knowing full well that this would have some sort of implication on his stature with the fans? Right now, it isn’t surprising that some Nuggets supporters are panicking amid the uncertainty surrounding Hyland’s future in Denver.

Whatever the case may be, you can now be sure that Hyland is going to feature in even more trade rumors in the coming week. Whether or not he will remain to be a Nuggets player beyond the NBA trade deadline remains to be seen.