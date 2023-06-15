There has been a lot of buzz surrounding Bruce Brown's future with the Denver Nuggets after the 26-year-old helped lead the team to their first-ever franchise championship this season. Brown's current deal is about to end and he is expected to enter NBA free agency this summer. At this point, the fans definitely want to know if the 6-foot-4 guard/forward is planning to remain in Denver or not.

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone seems adamant that Brown won't be going anywhere. For his part, Brown himself addressed the supporters in attendance during Thursday's championship parade in Denver. Bruce Brown dropped the mic on his future with the team by leaving the Nuggets fans with one compelling question:

“One question: one more year?” Brown asked.

"One question: 1 more year?" Bruce Brown to the Nuggets fans on whether he should come back next season 🗣 pic.twitter.com/jtkENIjl6i — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 15, 2023

The crowd roared in approval after hearing Brown's telling take, as they showed a clear indication of how they feel about his upcoming decision. Bruce Brown is no star, but Nuggets nation is well aware of how important he was to the squad this past season, and potentially, next year as well when they look to defend their title.

Obviously, Brown did not give his unquestionable commitment to staying on. He will want to negotiate the best deal possible for him, but the good news is it seems that the Nuggets are willing to play ball. The former University of Miami standout has done well enough to earn himself a big payday — one that the front office appears to be willing to reward him with.