The Denver Nuggets are living it up at their NBA Finals victory parade. When Michael Malone had his turn speaking to the massive Denver crowd, he made sure to silence any rumors of Bruce Brown leaving in NBA free agency.

“Is Brucey B going anywhere…hell no, hell no, hellll nooo…hey, we running this sh*t back, we running this sh*t back, get loud, get loud!”

Michael Malone is clearly under a little bit of influence, but so are the rest of the Nuggets and deservedly so; they snapped a 47 year streak of no championships, and this is their day to celebrate an incredible accomplishment. However, it is very on brand for Michael Malone to be looking ahead already and ensuring that Bruce Brown will be on the Nuggets next season.

Bruce Brown played a pivotal role for the Nuggets all season and especially in the playoffs. He was an absolute spark off the bench and consistently made winning plays that the Nuggets needed. His shining moment came in Game 4 of the NBA Finals where he went off in the fourth quarter and helped the Nuggets take a 3-1 lead over the Miami Heat.

While Michael Malone mentions next season, he will soon get back to celebrating with the rest of the Nuggets and the city of Denver. This team was one of the best in recent memory and deserves every bit of their NBA Finals victory, including the celebration that comes along with it. Stay tuned for more iconic moments that arise from the Nuggets NBA Finals parade.