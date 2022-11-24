Published November 24, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Nikola Jokic is the Denver Nuggets’ walking triple-double machine, but on Wednesday night, a Nuggets player not named Nikola Jokic came away with a trip-dub. That would be forward Bruce Brown, who stuffed the stat sheets with a glorious across-the-board production of 17 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists. He didn’t stop there, as Brown also recorded four steals in 45 minutes on the floor.

Factoring out Jokic, Brown is the first Nuggets player in nearly 10 years to post a triple-double. Prior to Brown, the last time a non-Serbian unicorn to pull off that heat for the Nuggets was Andre Iguodala, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

“Bruce Brown recorded his first career triple-double tonight. He’s the first Nuggets player besides Nikola Jokic to record a triple-double since Andre Iguodala on April 10, 2013.”

Jokic nearly made it a party of two for the triple-double club in that game, as he finished with 39 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists in 43 minutes.

Thanks to Brown and Jokic leading the way, the Nuggets have successfully recovered from their 110-108 home loss to the Detroit Pistons last Tuesday. Brown and the Nuggets also simply took advantage of the Thunder’s faulty defense. The Thunder started Wednesday in the bottom five of the league in terms of scoring defense and in the bottom 10 in opponent’s effective field goal percentage.

Brown is averaging 11.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game, so far this season. With averages like that, it shouldn’t be surprising to see him flirt with more triole-doubles for the Nuggets.

Denver takes on the Los Angeles Clippers on the road next on Friday.