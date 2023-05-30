The Denver Nuggets are facing off against the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals, and if the Nuggets beat the Heat to win the championship, the path they took would be the easiest path in NBA history when it comes to the seeds they have faced on the way, according to Micah Adams of The Sporting News.

The Nuggets faced the eight seed Minnesota Timberwolves, and won the series in five games. Then, the Nuggets beat the four seed Phoenix Suns in six games. In the Western Conference Finals, Denver faced the seven seed Los Angeles Lakers, and swept them in four games. Now, the Nuggets will face the eastern conference’s eight seed in the Miami Heat.

The total of the seeds combined is 27, which would be the most by an NBA champion by far, according to Adams. The previous easiest path according to seeding was the 1999 San Antonio Spurs, whose combined seeds number was 22. The Spurs faced the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals, who were also an eight seed.

The combined total of 27 is close to the highest that the Nuggets have gotten in these NBA Playoffs. The only way they could have gotten a higher number is if they had faced the five seed Los Angeles Clippers instead of the Suns in the second round.

The highest possible combined seeding total would be a two or three seed that gets the seven seed in the second round, then eight seeds in the conference finals and the NBA Finals.

Regardless, the Nuggets and their fans should not apologize for the route they have taken. They have been the best team in the NBA Playoffs.